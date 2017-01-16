Iconic Ringling Bros. circus to discontinue in May [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo by: Carmen Carroquino Home Iconic Ringling Bros. circus to discontinue in May It is time to say goodbye to 'The Greatest Show on Earth'. It is a show that has touched the lives of generations. One-hundred forty-six years of hearty laughs.

Children will certainly miss the festivities as Fox35's David Williams found out. Benjamin Loganathan,4, said "I want to look at the circus clowns!" Olivia Loganathan,4, said "I'm looking forward to seeing the lions!"

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus is closing forever in May. Ronald Custard told FOX 35 he was devastated at the thought of the show not going on, a show he's thrown his ring into for 54 years.

Ronald Custard had tears in his eyes when he spoke to FOX 35. "Yes, I do," he explained. "Because I know this is the end. I had tears in my eyes last year coming here to say goodbye to the elephants."

Many people in line were asking why is the circus ending? FOX 35 actually spoke to a circus rep who was at the Amway Center Sunday. FOX 35 has learned Florida-based Feld Entertainment cites high costs and declining ticket sales for the shutdown.

After the elephants left the show, the company says it saw ticket sales drop more than expected. Savitri Loganathan exclaimed "Oh my goodness!"

"I know, it's terrible, isn't it?" Shari Daugherty said. Daugherty was with her family who has been holding a circus ticket for more than two decades. "It's very special," Daugherty said.

Shari Daugherty, who now lives in Saint Cloud, held onto the Ringling Brothers ticket congratulating her on the birth of her son, in 1995. She kept it in the envelope for 21 years, just waiting for the right moment. "Why?" Daugherty asked "Because the circus never came close to us. Because we were in Kentucky."

Sunday was the big day for Jonathan to see the 'Greatest Show on Earth' after learning the show is coming to an end. Daugherty said "It's terrible isnt it? Because I always loved the circus."

Her son, Jonathan Daugherty told FOX 35's David Williams "[I'm] excited. I'm going to the circus." He added "Just glad that she kept it."

It's a mother and son outing years in the works to experience all the magic and mystery.. that's lasted for generations.

You can still see the show Monday in Orlando at the Amway Center on Monday January 16th at 1pm.