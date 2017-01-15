Orlando Police, SWAT search Rosemont area for Markeith Loyd Home Orlando Police, SWAT search Rosemont area for Markeith Loyd The search for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd heated up Sunday as law enforcement scoured a Rosemont neighborhood.

- The search for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd heated up Sunday as law enforcement scoured a Rosemont neighborhood.



Orlando Police say it wasn't a tip that led them to the abandoned Rosemont Country Club and a wooded area.



Officials say they were just searching the area.



On Monday, police had much of the same neighborhood on lockdown in the hours after Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed in the search for Markeith Loyd.



Loyd was last seen ditching a stolen car near the intersection of Cinderlane and Rosemont.



Fox 35's Holly Bristow spoke to residents who are on edge, waiting for the suspect to be caught.