Deputy Norman Lewis will be laid to rest Sunday Home Deputy Norman Lewis will be laid to rest Sunday The community continues to mourn as a second law enforcement officer will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Orange County deputy Norman Lewis was killed on his patrol motorcycle as he was responding to the search for Markeith Loyd.

The service will start at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, at the First Baptist Church of Orlando, as family, friends, deputies and law enforcement from around the country are expected to attend.

After the service in Orlando Deputy Lewis' body will be taken for a second funeral service in Port Charlotte, where he was from.

