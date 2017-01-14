LAKE MARY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Lake Mary police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday night.
Police say it happened on southbound Rinehart Road.
Investigators say three adults and a juvenile were inside a car when another car pulled up to their vehicle and fired a gun.
Police say no one was hurt and no suspects have been arrested.
Investigators are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Lake Mary
