Family and friends of slain police officer Master Sgt. Debra Clayton will pay their last respects Saturday at First Baptist Church in Orlando.

The funeral will start at 2 p.m., Saturday followed by a procession to Woodlawn Memorial, officials said.

Hundreds of officers from around the state are expected to attend and pay their respects.

