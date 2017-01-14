Troopers: 1 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 4

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash that killed one person on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Saturday.

Troopers said 24-year-old Travis Wade was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 near the Carpenters Way overpass around 3:13 a.m., Saturday.

Wade hit a car head on. Troopers said that driver, a 32-year-old man was killed.

Troopers said a third car, driven by 23-year-old Emily Smart also hit the second car but suffered minor injuries. Wade also suffered minor injuries.

It is unknown why Wade was driving the wrong way, but troopers said they are continuing their investigation and all lanes of Interstate 4 are open in Polk County.