Deputies looking for missing 15-year-old

Deputies said they are looking for Abigale Evans who was last seen Friday morning by her mother as she was getting ready for school at their home on Willow Bay Terrace in Casselberry.

Evans did not return home from school and family members said she has recently made threats to harm herself, deputies said.

Evans may be in the company of 17-year-old Raymond Rodriguez.

Deputies said Evans is 4 ft. 11 in., 77 lbs. brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She may be wearing a tan hoodie and white tennis shoes.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Evans or Rodriguez to call 911.