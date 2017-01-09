Community comes together to mourn death of officer & deputy

- Local agencies all across Central Florida are sending their condolences to the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Monday morning an Orlando Police Department officer was shot and killed at a Walmart in Orlando. The officer was identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect, Markeith Loyd. Loyd is known to law enforcement officers after he was wanted for the death of a pregnant female back in December.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer.

On this sad day, I ask that our community stands united in support of the families of the fallen officer and deputy https://t.co/OF4rMnKOwZ — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 9, 2017

Our hearts & prayers go out to our brothers and sisters @OrangeCoSheriff and the friends and family of the fallen deputy. #winterpark #RIP pic.twitter.com/OoVpQEI9KN — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) January 9, 2017

An Orange County Motorcycle Deputy was killed trying to catch the suspect in Orlando. Our thoughts & prayers are with OPD & OCSO #Heros pic.twitter.com/iQf4p2PNiD — Flagler Beach Police (@FBPD) January 9, 2017

We are beyond words and heavy hearted as we pray for the Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy who lost his life this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZaSQM72D1g — West Melbourne PD (@WestMelbournePD) January 9, 2017

At a loss for words regarding the horrific incidents that occurred in our community. Our hearts are with @OrlandoPolice & @OrangeCoSheriff — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 9, 2017

Sending our deepest condolences to the @OrangeCoSheriff's Office, who tragically lost one of their own motor officers this morning. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 9, 2017

May the Lord lift up the @OrlandoPolice officer killed in line of duty this morning. Prayers for family & friends, and for greater Orlando. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) January 9, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are w the family & friends of @OrlandoPolice officer killed this morning. Rest peacefully, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. pic.twitter.com/3B7Tho9KPH — USAO Middle Florida (@USAO_MDFL) January 9, 2017

#MyACSO sends our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters at the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida... https://t.co/qrGAvz6mz6 — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) January 9, 2017

Devastating day for law enforcement everywhere. Thinking of our friends at @OrangeCoSheriff and @OrlandoPolice. #FallenHeroes — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) January 9, 2017

Our deepest sympathy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and their families who have lost a Deputy in the line of duty today. pic.twitter.com/WB31mAya9p — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) January 9, 2017

Those kids will remember her. Let's honor her today and every day. And let's find her killer. https://t.co/bno4yKcpSK — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 9, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers with her family and @OrlandoPolice . Please help catch her killer. https://t.co/36J7xJY8mL — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) January 9, 2017

R.I.P Sgt Clayton. We will never forget your service. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family, colleagues and @OrlandoPolice https://t.co/p5JP7gJ1H2 — LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) January 9, 2017

Our hearts are heavy for the families of the fallen officers and their @OrlandoPolice& @OrangeCoSheriff families.We grieve with you #nowords pic.twitter.com/biLSaDOjay — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) January 9, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with family & colleagues of Sgt Debra Clayton 17-yr veteran of @OrlandoPolice, shot & killed in the Line Of Duty. pic.twitter.com/GNF3ais2b2 — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) January 9, 2017