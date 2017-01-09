Deputy dies in crash while responding to Orlando shooting

- Orange County Sheriff's Office confirms a deputy sheriff was killed in motorcycle crash while searching for man who shot and killed an Orlando police officer.

Officer shot and killed in Orlando; manhunt for suspect underway.

The crash occurred on Pine Hills Road and Balboa drive at around 9:40 a.m. and involved an Orange County Sheriff's Office motorcycle unit vs. a van.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the van was traveling northbound on Pine Hills Road. The OCSO motorcycle was traveling southbound on Pine Hills Road. The van made a left turn in the direct path of the motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the van.

The deputy was transported to ORMC and later died from his injuries. The identity of the deputy has not been released.

"He did his job every day and I think the public needs to know, whether it's doing mundane stuff or looking for the worst person possible, we are out here doing our job. That's what he was doing," FHP spokesperson Kim Montes said.

The driver of the van was not injured.

A manhunt is underway for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd who shot and killed Orlando Police officer Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. For more information on the manhunt click here.