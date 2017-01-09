15 schools on lockdown as police search for suspect who shot officer

Posted:Jan 09 2017 09:23AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 09:48AM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. -

Several Orange County schools have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as the investigation continues:

1.      Gateway School
2.      Evans High School
3.      Pine Hills Elementary School
4.      Meadowbrook Middle School
5.      Positive Pathways
6.      Orange Center
7.      Rolling Hills Elementary School
8.      Lockhart Middle School
9.      Lockhart Elementary School
10.   Acceleration Academy West
11.   Esteem Academy 
12.   Orange Virtual School
13.   Lake Silver Elementary School 
14.   Oak Hill Elementary School
15.   Rosemont Elementary
 
All student and staff remain safe.
 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for more details.

