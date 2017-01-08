Police: 2 arrested after man shot in Holly Hill home

- Holly Hill police said they arrested two people after a man was shot in his home Saturday night.

Police said they were called to 600 South Flamingo Avenue around 9:15 p.m., Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police spoke with 38-year-old Angela Toole who said 40-year-old Troy Keen had been shot in the leg.

Keen was taken to the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound but is expected to survive.

Police said Wright was in an argument with her roommate, James Rainville over a situation involving his girlfriend, Angela Toole, and him.

Wright told police that Rainville went back to his room and grabbed a rifle, firing one shot at her, but missed.

The bullet went through a wall and hit Keen in the leg while he was in another room, police said.

Rainville ran out of the house and fled with Toole.

Police said they were both located after a traffic stop and arrested in connection to the shooting.