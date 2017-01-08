Family leaves home after possible sinkhole

Posted:Jan 08 2017 08:41AM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 08:41AM EST

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Winter Garden family left their home Saturday night after reporting a possible sinkhole opened up inside the house.

WOFL FOX 35's David Williams has more.

