Shelters open across Central Florida as temperatures drop

Due to forecasted low temperatures, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida has declared Saturday a "cold night." This means that the coalition will not refuse any person seeking shelter from the cold, regardless of space.



On the Coalition's main campus, the Men's Service Center accommodates 250 single men in its program each day, and the Center for Women and Families houses up to 240 men, women and children. Overflow space will be available in these facilities for individuals and families seeking overnight shelter from the extreme cold temperatures, beginning at 8 p.m.



In addition to the Coalition's main campus, the Women's Residential and Counseling Center Campus (WRCC) will provide shelter, also beginning at 8 p.m. Single women and women with children are welcome at WRCC; all are welcome at the Coalition's main campus.



The Coalition for the Homeless main campus is located at 639 W. Central Boulevard and the Women's Residential and Counseling Center is located at 107 E. Hillcrest Street, both in Downtown Orlando.





Other shelters:



North Brevard Coalition of Human Services

Disabled Veterans Chapter 109

435 N Singleton Ave

Titusville, FL 32796

Tel: 321-269-0109



Central Brevard Sharing Center

113 Aurora Street

Cocoa, FL 32922

Tel: 321-631-0306



His Place Ministries

1842 South Harbor City Blvd

Melbourne, FL 32901

Tel: 321-674-9009