Due to forecasted low temperatures, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida has declared Saturday a "cold night." This means that the coalition will not refuse any person seeking shelter from the cold, regardless of space.
On the Coalition's main campus, the Men's Service Center accommodates 250 single men in its program each day, and the Center for Women and Families houses up to 240 men, women and children. Overflow space will be available in these facilities for individuals and families seeking overnight shelter from the extreme cold temperatures, beginning at 8 p.m.
In addition to the Coalition's main campus, the Women's Residential and Counseling Center Campus (WRCC) will provide shelter, also beginning at 8 p.m. Single women and women with children are welcome at WRCC; all are welcome at the Coalition's main campus.
The Coalition for the Homeless main campus is located at 639 W. Central Boulevard and the Women's Residential and Counseling Center is located at 107 E. Hillcrest Street, both in Downtown Orlando.
Other shelters:
North Brevard Coalition of Human Services
Disabled Veterans Chapter 109
435 N Singleton Ave
Titusville, FL 32796
Tel: 321-269-0109
Central Brevard Sharing Center
113 Aurora Street
Cocoa, FL 32922
Tel: 321-631-0306
His Place Ministries
1842 South Harbor City Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32901
Tel: 321-674-9009
Shelters open across Central Florida as temperatures drop
