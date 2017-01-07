84 cats, 1 dog removed from Port Orange home

- Port Orange police said they removed 84 cats and one dog from a home after they responded to a medical call at the home on Thursday.

Police said they were called to 5056 Riverside Drive around 9:30 a.m., Thursday for a medical call and when they arrived, they found the animals inside the apartment.

Officials said the apartment was in poor condition and a 49-year-old woman who was living inside was taken to Halifax Hospital for treatment.

Port Orange Animal Control officers said they took the animals for treatment.

Officers said this is an on-going investigation and anyone with information are asked to call Port Orange Animal Control.