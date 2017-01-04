Bomb threat reported at 2 Jewish community centers in Orange County

- Maitland Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Roth Family Jewish Community Center. All buildings on campus were evacuated.

According to police someone called the facility stating there was an explosive device at the center. Special units from Orange County are on their way.

The Roth Family Jewish Community Center is located at 851 N. Maitland Avenue.

This story is developing and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: A 2nd bomb threat has been made at a separate Jewish community center. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a similar threat was made at Chabad of South Orlando located at 7347 Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

The building has been evacuated as authorities begin to investigate.