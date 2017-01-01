Driver dead after SUV crashes into home Home Driver dead after SUV crashes into home The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating why a man ran off the road, rolled up an embankment, then flipped into someone's back porch, killing him.

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating why a man ran off the road, rolled up an embankment, then flipped into someone's back porch, killing him.



It happened on Sunday afternoon, near Whisper Lakes Club Circle in South Orlando.



Fox 35's Matt Trezza spoke with troopers.

