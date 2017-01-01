6-year-old on bicycle hit, killed by driver in Apopka Home 6-year-old on bicycle hit, killed by driver in Apopka A 6-year-old boy's family is grieving their loss after the child was hit and killed by a driver on New Year's Day, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the boy was riding his bike when he was hit along 10th Street in Apopka. The driver stayed on scene.



Fox 35's Danielle Lama spoke with the boy's family.