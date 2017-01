- The first baby of 2017 born in Orlando was delivered at Winnie Palmer hospital for women and children Sunday morning.

Hospital officials said Xander Velez came into the world at 12:43 a.m., Sunday.

Xander weighs in at 6 lbs., 11 oz. and is 20.5 inches long.

Hospital officials said Xander is the first child into the Velez family and his mother and father are doing well.

