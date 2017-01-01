Early morning fire damages Kissimmee home Home Early morning fire damages Kissimmee home KISSIMMEE, Fla.- A Kissimmee family is displaced from their home after a New Year's Day fire.

In home video, shot by a neighbor, one can see flames shooting from the house, lighting up the overnight sky.

Ashley Rose, a witness to the fire told “The flames were going through the upstairs attack. It was a little hairy for a little while there.”

Rose shot home video as the fire raged on Brighton Place Boulevard, in Kissimmee.

“Flames here, but we saw smoke coming out of the vents," Rose said, as he pointed out where he saw the fire.

Until Osceola Fire crews arrived Rose feared his home was next.

“If they didn’t get here, we thought it could catch fire.”

Osceola Fire Rescue Chief Danny McAvoy told FOX 35 they're investigating all possibilities for the cause of the fire including rumors that it was started by fireworks, but they can't confirm anything yet.

Shelly Ritacco who lives nearby said “I wouldn’t doubt it. It was pretty loud in here last night.

When Fox 35 asked her what it sounded like, she said “It just sounded like being at the lakefront watching the fireworks.”

The homeowner - too upset to talk on camera - told FOX 35 he and his family are physically OK Sunday. Neighbors are relieved

“That’s good," Rose said."Good!”

But shocked they are shocked.

Aimee Luttman, who also lives nearby said “It’s horrible! I couldn’t imagine that happening to anybody I know.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them," Rose added.

Thoughts and prayers along with hopes that their 2017 gets better-much better- from here.

Chief McAvoy told FOX 35 no one was injured in the fire. One family was displaced, but it is unclear how many people.

McAvoy said the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

No word on the official cause of the blaze.