Wet 'n Wild permanently closes after 39 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Thanks for the memories, Wet 'n Wild!
Saturday marked the water park's last day of operations.
After 39 years, the Universal Orlando-owned property on International Drive permanently closed its gates.
The website now reads: "Wet 'n Wild Orlando is permanently closed. We are extremely appreciative to those that have contributed to our success over the past 39 years."
