Wet 'n Wild permanently closes after 39 years

Posted:Dec 31 2016 10:08PM EST

Updated:Dec 31 2016 10:12PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Thanks for the memories, Wet 'n Wild!

Saturday marked the water park's last day of operations.

After 39 years, the Universal Orlando-owned property on International Drive permanently closed its gates.

The website now reads: "Wet 'n Wild Orlando is permanently closed. We are extremely appreciative to those that have contributed to our success over the past 39 years."

