Football fans arrive early for the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl game Home Football fans arrive early for the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl game ORLANDO, Fla.- Fans packed Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla.- Fans packed Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Fans began arriving at the Stadium around 6:45am and started tailgating.

FOX 35 spoke to several fans who came to Orlando from Louisiana and Kentucky to cheer on their favorite teams.

Fox 35 will have more on this story.