Troopers: 2 adults dead outside of disabled car with children inside

- The Florida Highway Patrol said two people died after they were found outside their disabled car with children inside.

Troopers said they came across a disabled car on Interstate 4 at mile marker 122 in Volusia County.

The trooper saw the car's hazard lights were flashing, so he stopped to check on it, officials said.

Once the trooper approached, he found a man and woman lying on the ground outside of the car, unresponsive, officials said.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they were prounounced dead, troopers said.

Three young children were found inside the car, unharmed. Officials with the Department of Children and Families picked up the children, troopers said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's officals have taken over the investigation.