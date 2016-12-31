Burn ban in effect in Seminole County

- The Seminole County fire department and office of Emergency Management have enacted a countywide burn ban starting Saturday.

Officials said the dry weather conditions index have reached the levels where the ban needs to be put into effect.

The ban prohibits anyone from open burning unless it is under the direct supervision of the County, Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services or Florida Forest Services.

The mandatory burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service. Bon fires, campfires, and the burning of yard debris is not allowed at this time, officials said.

The use of consumer fireworks is strongly discouraged, as well, officials said.

Officials said the ban will remain in effect until further notice. Any person who violates the ban can be punished either by imprisonment for a term not to exceed 60 days or a fine not to exceed $500.00 or by both.

For additional information, please call the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management, 407-665-5102. To report violation of the burn ban, please call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, 407-665-6650.