Burglary at Lake Mary Target ends in fiery crash Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigate a department store burglary that is connected to a fiery crash in Lake Mary Tuesday morning.

Deputies say at 2:23 AM they were notified by Target of a burglary in process involving six men and two vehicles.

The burglary took place at the Target store located at the Shoppes of Lake Mary.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kim Cannaday, said the men broke through one of the glass front doors at Target, went to the electronic section, broke a display case there and stole some electronics.

Deputies arrived on scene within 60 seconds and saw two vehicles - one black and another maroon - pull out of the parking lot.

One of the responding deputies attempted to stop the black vehicle, but the vehicle kept going.

At 2:29 AM deputies got a call that a vehicle matching the suspect description crashed down the road near the intersection of Lake Mary Boulevard and Markham Woods Road. The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree just outside the Alaqua Lakes subdivision in Lake Mary. Cannaday said the vehicle burst into flames.

A deputy pulled a severely burned passenger out of the suspect vehicle. That person was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver was found moments later by the Seminole County Sheriff's Department helicopter. The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition with minor injuries.

Search is underway for the second vehicle, described as being maroon color. Detectives are still searching for four other suspects that are believed to be involved in the burglary.

No employees were inside the store at the time of the burglary.

Deputies tell FOX 35 they are reviewing surveillance video from this incident.

Anyone with any information on this burglary is asked to contact Seminole County Sheriff's Office.