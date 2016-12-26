Troopers: One person killed in wrong-way crash Home Troopers: At least 1 person killed in crash Troopers spent hours on the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike.

- Troopers spent hours on the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike.

The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. on Christmas in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near mm 272. Southbound lanes were completely closed into the overnight hours as crews investigated. The crash involved three vehicles.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. The wrong-way driver hit one vehicle and ultimately a second vehicle hit that same vehicle.

A 63-year-old woman was pronounced deceased on scene, according to FHP. All other people involved in the accident suffered minor injuries.

The southbound lanes reopened around 4:45 Monday morning.

This crash is under investigation and charges are pending.