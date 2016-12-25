Orange Co. Sheriff's Office sets up ‘burglar boxes' to keep burglars away from homes

- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says boxes from expensive holiday gifts in your trash might attract thieves.



That’s why the agency has set up several "burglar boxes", where people can drop off the cardboard in a recycling bin during the holidays.



The program is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Recycling and Waste Management.



The drop-off locations are:



• Sector 1 Substation - 1111 N Rock Springs Road, Apopka FL 32712



• Sector 2 Substation -11000 Lake Underhill Road Orlando, FL 32825



• St. Luke's Methodist Church -4851 South Apopka Vineland Road Orlando, FL 32819



• Goodwill Industries -7915 South Orange Blosson Trail Orlando, FL 32809



• Winn-Dixie - 11957 S Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando FL 32836