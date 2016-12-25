Orange Co. Sheriff's Office sets up ‘burglar boxes' to keep burglars away from homes

By: Danielle Lama

Posted:Dec 25 2016 09:08PM EST

Updated:Dec 26 2016 11:07AM EST

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says boxes from expensive holiday gifts in your trash might attract thieves.

That’s why the agency has set up several "burglar boxes", where people can drop off the cardboard in a recycling bin during the holidays.

The program is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Recycling and Waste Management.

The drop-off locations are:

• Sector 1 Substation - 1111 N Rock Springs Road, Apopka FL 32712

• Sector 2 Substation -11000 Lake Underhill Road Orlando, FL 32825

• St. Luke's Methodist Church -4851 South Apopka Vineland Road Orlando, FL 32819

• Goodwill Industries -7915 South Orange Blosson Trail Orlando, FL 32809

•  Winn-Dixie - 11957 S Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando FL 32836

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories