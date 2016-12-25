Volunteers spend Christmas Day helping others in need Home Volunteers spend Christmas Day helping others in need Thousands of boxes of free food were given to Central Florida families in need this Christmas.

All of the Volunteers from Orange County Public Schools, Disney VoluntEARs and other organizations gave up their Christmas Day to do it.



It’s all part of this year’s Christmas Food for Families by Southeastern Food Bank.



Jerry Daniles, a volunteer, said, "This is just another way of giving back and moving forward.”



Thousands of boxes at Ocoee High School will feed more than 1,200 Central Florida families.



All the volunteers told Fox 35's David Williams that they will do it again next year.