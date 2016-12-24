Families displaced by fire spending Christmas at Walt Disney World

- Some families displaced by a fire that tore through a Kissimmee hotel Friday morning will have a more magical Christmas thanks to Walt Disney World.



Between 40 and 60 families that spent the night at Kissimmee Middle School are getting rooms on Disney property, said Florida Congressman Darren Soto.



"There was still a question of, 'Were these families going to spend Christmas at Kissimmee Middle School,' a fine institution, but not a place that I think the kids wanted to spend [the holiday]," Soto said Saturday afternoon.



The deal, initiated by the Democratic lawmaker from Orlando and Osceola County leaders, includes park tickets for the families.



In a statement released by Congressman Soto, he said: "We are happy to announce Walt Disney World has agreed to provide hotel accommodations and theme park passes to all families displaced by this tragedy. These families lost everything they had, but at least now our kids will have a reason to smile on Christmas. We will continue to work on behalf of those affected during this tough transition and recovery."