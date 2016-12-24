Deputies: 45 arrested in safety operation investigation

- Seminole County deputies said they arrested 45 in a holiday safety operation Saturday.

Deputies said the operation was designed to stop retail theft, economic crimes and burglary prevention. They operation was conducted throughout December at businesses and homes.

During the operations, deputies said they patrolled retail stores and plain clothed investigators walked around inside.

Deputies said they were able to arrest shoplifters as they left the stores with merchandise.

In residential areas, deputies were patrolling areas that had recently been victimized for burglaries and were able to figure out potential target areas for criminals.