Families displaced by hotel fire getting help Home Families displaced by hotel fire getting help Families displaced by the 3-alarm fire at Hotel Unno are getting help today from agencies around Osceola County.

250 people were left homeless because of the fire on Friday which ripped through the hotel on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway around 5 a.m.

Osceola County set up a temporary shelter at Kissimmee Middle School, officials said.

Today, the families are receiving much needed supplies such as blankets, food and even some toys for the kids.