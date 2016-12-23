Police investigating base jumper in Orlando Home Police investigating base jumper in Orlando A man who jumped from the 55 West Building in Orlando is already being referred to as the "Downtown Dare Devil." The unidentified man is believed to have jumped from the 22nd floor of the building recently in Orlando.

The video is something that needs to be seen to be believed. Click on the video attached to see the video along with the complete report from Fox35's Tiffany Teasley.

The 55 West Apartment building on Church Street is one of the tallest complexes in Orlando. When local residents were shown the video of the jump they simply could not believe their eyes referring to the stunt as "insane."

We're told the man jumped from the 22nd floor 2 weeks ago. Jonathan Hogwood received the crazy video from a friend and posted it on his Twitter account. Hogwood says the jump happened during a party. "He says we were just at an after party after going out downtown and this guy happened to have a parachute with him," Hogwood said. " And then he decided he wanted to jump off the building at 2:30 or 3 o'clock in the morning."

Orlando Police say they were unaware of the incident when it happened so they currently have no information on when it occurred. No one has been cited or arrested at this time. Orlando Police are looking into the legality of the incident as they continue to investigate.