I-95 in South Florida closes after a vehicle crashes into a canal

- Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach were shutdown late Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a nearby canal.

Lanes were closed between Southwest 10th Street and Sample Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol the vehicle crashed into the water shortly after 11 a.m. with one adult and one child inside.

The child was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. The adult was transported to Broward Heath North in Pompano Beach

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.