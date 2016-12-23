Canadian man leads police on chase at Orlando International Airport [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Richard Hogh Home Canadian man leads police on chase at Orlando International Airport A Canadian national was arrested just two days before Christmas after police say he lost his cool and stole a luggage tug just before his flight.

According to the incident report, Richard Hogh was flying to Chicago then connecting to Canada, but never made either flight.

The report says he sat down in first class without a ticket, then made a major scene when he was asked to leave the plane.

As United employees tried to book him on a new flight, the report says Hogh busted into a service elevator with an airport employee.

He then took that elevator down to the tarmac, and as airport and United employees tried to challenge him for having security clearance, the report says Hogh stole the luggage tug and took off.

His journey ended at an Orlando fire station located at the airport.

The luggage tug was being driven in a taxi way where planes were coming in and out of gates.

Hogh is facing several charges, and has been transported from the airport, so he may have a difficult time making it back to Canada by Christmas.