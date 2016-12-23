2-alarm fire evacuates Osceola hotel Home 2-alarm fire evacuates Osceola hotel Osceola County firefighters are on scene at a 2-alarm fire that has evacuated a hotel in Kissimmee.

Firefighters said they were called to the hotel before 5 a.m. for a report of smoke and flames at the Unno Boutique hotel at 2095 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

When firefighters got the hotel, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof, officials said.

The hotel has been evacuated while firefighters tackle the blaze.

As of 6:43 a.m., flames were still showing from the building and several rooms were damaged or destroyed.

Officials said the Red Cross has been called out to assist the families.

