Officer-involved shooting at Ocala Regional Medical Center

The shooting happened just before midnight at the the Ocala Regional Medical Center.

FDLE confirms with FOX 35 that the suspect involved in the shooting was injured, although it is unclear the extent of their injuries. The Ocala Police officer is ok.

An employee with Ocala Regional Medical Center tells us that the hospital is not on lockdown.

UPDATE:

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, officers with Ocala PD, along with FBI agents, arrested a male suspect for robbery of the Bank of America, at 2326 E. SR 40.

During the arrest, the suspect fell and complained of alleged injury and was transported to the Ocala Regional Medical Center for examination.

Around 11:54 p.m. while medical personnel were trying to X-ray the suspect, he attacked a female hospital staff member and grabbed scissors from a desk in the exam room. The suspect failed to comply with the officer's verbal commands and threatened the medical staff and the officer with the scissors.

The Ocala PD officer shot the suspect, who is expected to live. The hospital staff members received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The suspect remains hospitalized recovering from a gunshot wound and will be transported into the Marion County Jail once he is released.

FDLE is investigating the officer involved shooting.