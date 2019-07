- Volusia County beach patrol officials say an 18-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. as the surfer was paddling out at the inlet.

Officials say the 18-year-old was bitten on the hand and was treated on scene.

Beach patrol says the surfer was not taken to the hospital.

They say the shark was not spotted in the water.

It's the third shark bite reported in the last three days.

Another incident happened in New Smyrna beach involving a man from Arizona.

The other bite happened on Jacksonville Beach.

None of the victims were seriously injured.