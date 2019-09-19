< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story430124092" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430124092" data-article-version="1.0">US official expects "hundreds more" cases of vaping illness</h1>
</header>
<div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> "hundreds more" cases of vaping illness"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430124092.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430124092");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430124092-429508257"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430124092-429508257" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/us-official-expects-hundreds-more-cases-of-vaping-illness-1">MATTHEW PERRONE, AP Health Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 01:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430124092" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - A public health official says the number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could soon climb much higher.</p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said Tuesday she believes "hundreds more" cases have been reported to health authorities since last week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illness. Nine deaths have been reported.</p><p>The agency has been updating its count on Thursdays.</p><p>CDC's Anne Schuchat (SHU'-kit) made the comment during her testimony before a congressional subcommittee. The panel is holding the first hearing on the vaping illness, which resembles an inhalation injury. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402457" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/women-who-withhold-their-emotions-may-be-at-higher-risk-for-stroke-study-suggests" title="Women who withhold their emotions may be at higher risk for stroke, study suggests" data-articleId="430559303" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Women_who_bottle_up_feelings_may_be_at_h_0_7679070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Women_who_bottle_up_feelings_may_be_at_h_0_7679070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Women_who_bottle_up_feelings_may_be_at_h_0_7679070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Women_who_bottle_up_feelings_may_be_at_h_0_7679070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Women_who_bottle_up_feelings_may_be_at_h_0_7679070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A study found that women who withhold expressing their emotions may face a higher risk of stroke and other heart problems." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women who withhold their emotions may be at higher risk for stroke, study suggests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Women who bottle up their feelings instead of expressing them may be at a higher risk of stroke and other cardiovascular problems, according to findings in a recent study.</p><p>The study, conducted by researchers with the North American Menopause Society, had 304 women who were in the early stages of menopause or who already went through menopause to evaluate their levels of emotional expression.</p><p>Researchers looked into whether “self-silencing,” or withholding one's emotions, was associated with greater plaque buildup in the heart that could lead to stroke or other issues.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/herbalife-agrees-to-pay-20-million-for-allegedly-misleading-investors-sec-says" title="Herbalife agrees to pay $20 million for allegedly misleading investors, SEC says" data-articleId="430501418" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Herbalife_ordered_to_pay__20_million_by__0_7678499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Herbalife_ordered_to_pay__20_million_by__0_7678499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Herbalife_ordered_to_pay__20_million_by__0_7678499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Herbalife_ordered_to_pay__20_million_by__0_7678499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Herbalife_ordered_to_pay__20_million_by__0_7678499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The company was accused of making false and misleading statements about its China business model in several U.S. regulatory filings between 2012 and 2018, the SEC said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Herbalife agrees to pay $20 million for allegedly misleading investors, SEC says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Herbalife, the seller of supplements and weight-loss products, has agreed to pay $20 million in a settlement over charges that it allegedly misled investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday.</p><p>Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., which has operations in more than 90 countries, was accused of making false and misleading statements about its China business model in several U.S. regulatory filings between 2012 and 2018, the SEC said.</p><p>The Los Angeles-based company allegedly told investors that while direct selling is allowed in China, multi-level marketing is not — and that Herbalife’s business model in China differed from that used in other countries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/questions-remain-as-florida-reports-first-vaping-death" title="Questions remain as Florida reports first vaping death" data-articleId="430438175" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Questions remain as Florida reports first vaping death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida has reported its first vaping-related death, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking a wait-and-see approach about the possibility of banning vaping.</p><p>During an appearance Thursday in Mexico Beach, DeSantis said the state continues to work with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on investigating mysterious vaping-associated pulmonary illnesses that public health officials are calling VAPI.</p><p>"If the run-of-the mill products (are) dangerous, then that’s something people need to know,” DeSantis said. “If it’s more the bootleg stuff, that’s important because if you try to ban the stuff that you can buy in a store and people really want to do it, they may go to the bootleg. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> SF property manager angered by notice from city that threatens fine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/opd-adjusting-policy-after-arrest-of-six-year-olds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/opd-headquarters_1569644308498_7679423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="opd-headquarters_1569644308498.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>OPD adjusting policy after arrest of six-year-olds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/28/GettyImages-154384779_1569706292990_7679554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/28/GettyImages-154384779_1569706292990_7679554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/28/GettyImages-154384779_1569706292990_7679554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Legendary Mexican singer José José dies from cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-pill-mill-doctor-facing-life-in-prison-for-over-prescribing-opioids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Pill Mill' Doctor facing life in prison for over-prescribing opioids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/mother-reunited-with-young-son-s-lost-elmo-doll-more-than-10-years-after-he-passed-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/elmo%20for%20web_1569699322012.png_7679545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/elmo%20for%20web_1569699322012.png_7679545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/elmo%20for%20web_1569699322012.png_7679545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/elmo%20for%20web_1569699322012.png_7679545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/elmo%20for%20web_1569699322012.png_7679545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Candy&#x20;Scarbrough" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother reunited with young son's lost Elmo doll more than 10 years after he passed away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nestles-new-luxury-kitkat-will-cost-17" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/LUXURY%20KIT%20KAT%20BARS_1569701136185.jpg_7679548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/LUXURY%20KIT%20KAT%20BARS_1569701136185.jpg_7679548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/LUXURY%20KIT%20KAT%20BARS_1569701136185.jpg_7679548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/LUXURY%20KIT%20KAT%20BARS_1569701136185.jpg_7679548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/LUXURY%20KIT%20KAT%20BARS_1569701136185.jpg_7679548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;new&#x20;hand-crafted&#x20;chocolate&#x20;bars&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;come&#x20;eight&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;fingers&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;long&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;called&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Create&#x20;Your&#x20;Break&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;allow&#x20;customers&#x20;to&#x20;choose&#x20;three&#x20;special&#x20;add-ins&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;KitKat&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nestle's new luxury KitKat will cost $17</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/casey-anthony-wants-to-have-children-again-biological-clock-is-ticking-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/GETTY%20IMAGE_CASEY%20ANTHONY_1569697904861.jpg_7679538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/GETTY%20IMAGE_CASEY%20ANTHONY_1569697904861.jpg_7679538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/GETTY%20IMAGE_CASEY%20ANTHONY_1569697904861.jpg_7679538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/GETTY%20IMAGE_CASEY%20ANTHONY_1569697904861.jpg_7679538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/28/GETTY%20IMAGE_CASEY%20ANTHONY_1569697904861.jpg_7679538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 