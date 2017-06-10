< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article> Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken fritters after complaints of 'hard plastic' in product Posted Jun 10 2019 10:50AM EDT  Posted Jun 10 2019 10:50AM EDT The items, which were produced on Feb. 28, 2019, were packaged in 8.2-lb. bags which were bundled in 32.81-lb. cases.</p> <p>According to a recall notice posted June 7 on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website, the products are labeled “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and have a case code of 0599NHL02. The products bear establishment number P-1325 inside the USDA mark of inspection.</p> <p>The items were not available for sale at retail locations and were not part of the National School Lunch Program. The FSIS said it was notified on June 5 by Tyson Foods, and that it is concerned that affected products may be in the freezer for storage.</p> <p>Last month, the company said it was going to install metal detecting devices to ensure product safety following the recall of nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips over consumer complaints of contamination.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/tyson-recalls-chicken-fritters-over-hard-plastic-in-product">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car">Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-died-at-dominican-republic-resort">Man died at Dominican Republic resort after drink from hotel room minibar, family says</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-gov-abbott-signs-law-making-21-legal-age-to-buy-tobacco-products">Texas Gov. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">getty images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ocasio-Cortez wants to make it easier to study magic mushrooms, other psychedelic drugs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. Recall: Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set recalled for asbestos, FDA says

By Amy Lieu
Posted Jun 07 2019 07:58PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 09:31PM EDT

Claire's and Beauty Plus cosmetic products have been recalled after testing positive for asbestos, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday. 

On May 29 and 30, Claire's Stores Inc. and Beauty Plus Global undertook voluntary recalls of their makeup products, which includes Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set and Beauty Plus' Global Contour Effects Palette, the FDA said in a statement .

"Consumers who have these batches/Lots of Beauty Plus or Claire's products should stop using them," the FDA said. "The FDA is advising consumers not to use any of the following products." Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jun 07 2019 03:46PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:30PM EDT

When doctors in New York were preparing to find a suspected cancerous tumor in a woman's brain, they ended up discovering the egg of a tapeworm instead.

Rachel Palma, a 42-year-old from Middletown, New York, had started noticing unusual symptoms. They were more subtle at first, but eventually began to escalate.

"It started with something so small, such as I was holding my coffee cup and my right hand would just suddenly give way," she said, adding that she didn't want to worry anybody at first that something could be wrong. 