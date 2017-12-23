Tax tips that keep more money in your pocket

(FOX News) -- President Donald Trump signed the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law Friday keeping his promise of providing Americans with a tax bill by Christmas.

Now that the GOP tax bill has been signed into law, individuals and businesses are immediately trying to figure out how to take advantage of the new system.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman, Marcum Tax and Business Services leader Joseph Perry said that many of his clients have called in search for loopholes within the tax code to maximize their savings.

“Now with media and information being instantaneous, everybody is asking questions, so we are getting many of our clients calling us,” he said.

