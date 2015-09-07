< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Report: Medicaid expansion aids maternal health
Posted May 22 2019 01:52PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 01:53PM EDT </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408398115" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - Medicaid plays an important part in maternal and child health care, and states like Florida that refuse to expand the program are missing an opportunity to address racial disparities in maternal health, according to a report released Wednesday by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.</p> <p>Researchers relied on a Kaiser Family Foundation survey that looked at eligibility, enrollment, renewal and cost-sharing policies of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.</p> <p>The conclusions also took into account previously published research that showed states that expanded Medicaid eligibility had greater declines in infant mortality rates and that Medicaid expansion was associated with lower rates of maternal mortality, reflecting 1.6 fewer maternal deaths per 100,000 women.</p> <p>“We know that the research shows that women who get coverage before they get pregnant and keep continuous quality health coverage after childbirth, their babies are healthier,” Adam Searing, an associate professor at the Georgetown center and an author of the report, said during a media conference call.</p> <p>Medicaid is a jointly run state and federal program that provides health coverage for poor, elderly and disabled people. The federal government sets minimum requirements for populations that will be covered and benefits that will be provided.</p> <p>States can --- and do --- add benefits, or seek exemptions from the requirements, with federal approval.</p> <p>The federal Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, provided increased Medicaid funding for states that expanded eligibility in the safety-net program to adults who earn 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or $17,236 annually. While the law initially would have punished states that didn’t expand eligibility, the U.S. Supreme Court, calling it coercion, struck down the penalty, essentially making the expansion optional.</p> <p>Florida’s Republican-dominated Legislature has rejected proposals to expand the program, arguing, in part, that such a move could lead to additional long-term costs for the state.</p> <p>As a result of the Supreme Court decision, researchers like those at Georgetown have been able to compare Medicaid expansion states with non-expansion states.</p> <p>Expanding Medicaid can help address racial disparities in maternal and child health, according to the Georgetown researchers. Seven states, including Florida, didn’t expand Medicaid and have black populations of 15 percent or greater.</p> <p>The report includes findings showing that, “African American women are nearly three times as likely to die of complications related to pregnancy and childbirth compared with white women . . . a gap that has not narrowed in decades.”</p> <p>Florida covers four categories of people in Medicaid: children, pregnant women, aged and disabled people and family members or caretakers. The state has different income-eligibility levels for each group. For instance, pregnant women can earn 191 percent of the federal poverty level and still qualify for Medicaid.</p> <p>But two months after delivering babies, the income eligibility to maintain coverage drops to 32 percent of the federal poverty level. That means women who can be suffering from postpartum depression could lose their benefits.</p> <p>And since childless adults generally don’t qualify for Medicaid in Florida, the women could have been uninsured before they got pregnant.</p> <p>Sal Nuzzo, vice president of policy for the conservative James Madison Institute, said better access and better health outcomes for people in need of care are laudable goals that everyone shares. But he said “market-centered reforms” are needed, rather than expansion of Medicaid.</p> <p> “The more that government controls the access to health care via socialized means --- and Medicaid expansion is completely socialized health insurance --- we will see quality decline, costs explode and access reduced,” he said. “Medicaid is on a fast track to outright bankruptcy in our lifetime.”</p> <p>While Florida did not expand Medicaid, the number of women between the ages of 18 and 44 who are uninsured has dipped from 29 percent in 2013 to 19 percent in 2017, due in large part to the Affordable Care Act.</p> <p>Among other things, the law allowed people to access subsidized health insurance and required insurance companies to offer policies to people regardless of pre-existing conditions.</p> <p>The Georgetown report was conducted with underwriting from the March of Dimes and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which recommends that women have access to continuous coverage prior to becoming pregnant and 12 months after they give birth.</p> <p>Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown center, said it’s important that current Medicaid eligibility requirements are not altered to become more restrictive.</p> <p>The Florida House this year voted 71-44 to place work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries in order for them to maintain coverage. More Health Stories

Major insurance bill teed for Governor DeSantis
Posted May 22 2019 05:15PM EDT
The most closely watched insurance bill of the 2019 legislative session is ready for Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

DeSantis on Wednesday received the measure (HB 7065), which would overhaul the insurance practice known as assignment of benefits. After lawmakers approved the bill last month, DeSantis quickly said he would sign it.

Assignment of benefits is a decades-old practice that has become controversial in recent years, at least in part because of an increase in residential water-damage claims. In assignment of benefits, or AOB as it is known, property owners in need of repairs sign over benefits to contractors, who ultimately pursue payments from insurance companies.

Parents want their kids to start on a career path at an age much younger than you'd think
By KTVU Staff
Posted May 22 2019 02:51PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 05:56PM EDT
The age children should start looking at their career path -- is a lot younger than you may think.

According to "STEM/STEAM Formula for Success," conducted on behalf of the Toy Association, a large swath of parents said that age is five-and-a-half years old. 

The study, which surveyed 2,000 parents of school-aged children, found that found 56 percent of parents have a specific career in mind for their child already and 75 percent want their children to land a job in one of the STEM fields.

Vienna Beef recalls more than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs due to possible metal contamination
By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Posted May 22 2019 11:41AM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 03:28PM EDT
(FOX News) -- A popular Midwest hot dog manufacturer has been forced to recall thousands of pounds of product due to possible metal contamination.

Vienna Beef Ltd., based out of Chicago, has issued the recall for approximately 2,030 pounds of "skinless beef frankfurters" bearing specific product packaging codes, and which were shipped to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, according to a USDA product recall notice issued Saturday.

No one has reported being injured by the contaminants, which are described as "extraneous materials, specifically metal." The possible contaminants were said to be discovered at a Vienna Beef facility, though the notice did not specify which one. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Major insurance bill teed for Governor DeSantis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The most closely watched insurance bill of the 2019 legislative session is ready for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.</p><p>DeSantis on Wednesday received the measure (HB 7065), which would overhaul the insurance practice known as assignment of benefits. After lawmakers approved the bill last month, DeSantis quickly said he would sign it.</p><p>Assignment of benefits is a decades-old practice that has become controversial in recent years, at least in part because of an increase in residential water-damage claims. In assignment of benefits, or AOB as it is known, property owners in need of repairs sign over benefits to contractors, who ultimately pursue payments from insurance companies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/parents-want-their-kids-to-start-on-a-career-path-at-an-age-much-younger-than-you-d-think" title="Parents want their kids to start on a career path at an age much younger than you'd think" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Age_children_should_start_on_career_path_0_7302457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Age_children_should_start_on_career_path_0_7302457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Age_children_should_start_on_career_path_0_7302457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Age_children_should_start_on_career_path_0_7302457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Age_children_should_start_on_career_path_0_7302457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The age children should start looking at their career path-- is a lot younger than you may think." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parents want their kids to start on a career path at an age much younger than you'd think</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The age children should start looking at their career path -- is a lot younger than you may think.</p><p>According to “STEM/STEAM Formula for Success,” conducted on behalf of the Toy Association, a large swath of parents said that age is five-and-a-half years old. </p><p>The study, which surveyed 2,000 parents of school-aged children, found that found 56 percent of parents have a specific career in mind for their child already and 75 percent want their children to land a job in one of the STEM fields.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/vienna-beef-recalls-more-than-2-000-pounds-of-hot-dogs-due-to-possible-metal-contamination" title="Vienna Beef recalls more than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs due to possible metal contamination" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Vienna Beef" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vienna Beef recalls more than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs due to possible metal contamination</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Bartiromo | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX News) -- A popular Midwest hot dog manufacturer has been forced to recall thousands of pounds of product due to possible metal contamination.</p><p>Vienna Beef Ltd., based out of Chicago, has issued the recall for approximately 2,030 pounds of “skinless beef frankfurters” bearing specific product packaging codes, and which were shipped to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, according to a USDA product recall notice issued Saturday.</p><p>No one has reported being injured by the contaminants, which are described as “extraneous materials, specifically metal.” The possible contaminants were said to be discovered at a Vienna Beef facility, though the notice did not specify which one.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/washington-ranked-best-state-overall-in-the-country-for-2019-according-to-us-news-survey"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219_1558553734823_7302499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Seattle harbor is shown in a file photo from 2000. (Photo by Dan Callister/Newsmakers)" title="getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Washington ranked best state overall in the country for 2019, according to U.S. News survey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/poll-56-percent-of-americans-dont-want-arabic-numerals-taught-in-schools"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/SF%20Mayor%20London%20Breed%20with%20students%20at%20Bryant%20Elementary%20School_1558553216881.jpg_7302658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="San Francisco Mayor London Breed (R) visits Bryant Elementary School on October 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="SF Mayor London Breed with students at Bryant Elementary School_1558553216881.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Poll: 56 percent of Americans don't want Arabic numerals taught in schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/fired-cafeteria-worker-hadnt-charged-students-account-for-3-months-employer-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/lunch%20room_1558555896601.jpg_7302816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Students receive food during lunch in the cafeteria in this file photo taken on March 11, 2004 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)" title="3076151_1558555896601-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fired cafeteria worker hadn't charged student's account for 3 months, employer says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/this-is-about-our-veterans-rv-dealership-refuses-to-take-down-american-flag-despite-fines"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A city in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to remove a 40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag outside a local RV dealership. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-florida-man-who-requires-insulin-and-may-be-suffering-from-ptsd" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Mark%20Stephen%20Fain_1558560812762.png_7302989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Mark%20Stephen%20Fain_1558560812762.png_7302989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Mark%20Stephen%20Fain_1558560812762.png_7302989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Mark%20Stephen%20Fain_1558560812762.png_7302989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Mark%20Stephen%20Fain_1558560812762.png_7302989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for Florida man who requires insulin and may be suffering from PTSD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sheriffs-sign-on-to-help-with-immigration-enforcement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/24/Still0724_00048_1532486840006_5844086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/24/Still0724_00048_1532486840006_5844086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/24/Still0724_00048_1532486840006_5844086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/24/Still0724_00048_1532486840006_5844086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/24/Still0724_00048_1532486840006_5844086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;File&#x20;photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriffs sign on to help with immigration enforcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/boating-accidents-deaths-down-in-2018" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/boat-grounded-jetty-park_1530572139631_5746800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/boat-grounded-jetty-park_1530572139631_5746800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/boat-grounded-jetty-park_1530572139631_5746800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/boat-grounded-jetty-park_1530572139631_5746800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/boat-grounded-jetty-park_1530572139631_5746800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boating accidents, deaths down in 2018</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/washington-ranked-best-state-overall-in-the-country-for-2019-according-to-us-news-survey" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219_1558553734823_7302499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219_1558553734823_7302499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219_1558553734823_7302499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219_1558553734823_7302499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/getty_washingtonseattlefile_052219_1558553734823_7302499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Seattle&#x20;harbor&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;2000&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Callister&#x2f;Newsmakers&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Washington ranked best state overall in the country for 2019, according to U.S. News survey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/gillum-case-going-back-to-the-ethics-panel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/28/andrew%20gillum%20primary%20speech%20_1535509536333.jpg_5980519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/28/andrew%20gillum%20primary%20speech%20_1535509536333.jpg_5980519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/28/andrew%20gillum%20primary%20speech%20_1535509536333.jpg_5980519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/28/andrew%20gillum%20primary%20speech%20_1535509536333.jpg_5980519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/28/andrew%20gillum%20primary%20speech%20_1535509536333.jpg_5980519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> 