- Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art combining elements of dance, acrobatics, and music.

It was developed in Brazil in the 16th century. Known for its quick and complex maneuvers using and your own body weight to power a variety of kicks, spins, and other moves.

Watch the video to find out the cost, calories and commitment. And meet Roberto Armien aka Contramestre Folclore who owns and operates ‘Capoeira Orlando.’