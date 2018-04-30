Need an energy boost? Eat these foods

- If food is supposed to be our fuel, many of us are sputtering on fumes.

But Atlanta wellness expert Dr. Taz Bhatia of CentreSpring MD shared 6 foods that can help boost your energy.

Her first choice: grab a handful of almonds.

"That's a great source of protein," Dr. Bhatia says. "Protein is an energy source. So, any time you can get that in your system, you've got a secret to getting more energy. So, almonds would be the first one. Almond butter, its derivative in that family, as well."

Next, Bhatia says, think green.

"I love greens," she says. "Greens, again, wake you up instantly. They give you that fuel, that fire you need, to carry on the with your day. They help you beat that afternoon slump."

Try kale, spinach, red or Swiss chard.

"If you like them sautéed, great," she says. "If you like them raw, that's fine, too. You know, or, me, being busy and running around, I just blend everything up and drink it throughout the day."

Your local farmers market has lots of different greens to try.

"Take advantage of them, and experiment with all the different greens that are out there," Bhatia says.

Seeds are another natural pick-me-up.

"Anything from sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, any of those are great to kind of snack on throughout the day if you need a quick energy source," Bhatia says.

Make sure you're eating often enough to keep your blood sugar stable.

"After that, use fat as fuel," Dr. Bhatia says. "Fat. in small amounts actually helps us with energy. So a little bit of coconut oil, a tablespoon of olive oil, a tiny bit of ghee. These are all things that help energy and help us keep pumping throughout our day."

Finally, Bhatia says, choose foods that are designed to boost your digestive health.

"Those are going to help energy, too," she says. " There is a gut-brain connection."

These foods may be more of an acquired taste.

"But add in things like kefer, or kambucha, or even some bone broth a few times a week," Bhatia says. "Help your gut and. indirectly, help your energy."