<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Medicare report points to neglect and abuse <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412304336.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412304336");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412304336-357644324"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412304336-357644324" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/09/05/New_medicare_cards_designed_to_reduce_ID_0_6020706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Jun 12 2019 04:06PM EDT (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - An estimated 20 percent of Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes who were transported to hospital emergency rooms in 2016 and treated for a variety of high-risk conditions had been potentially abused or neglected, a report released Wednesday by the federal government shows.</p> <p>The report also shows that nursing homes failed to report many of the incidents to state health care agencies as required by federal law.</p> <p>The report zeroed in on claims from eight states, but auditors refused to disclose the names of the states, noting that the results shouldn’t be viewed as “state specific.” </p> <p>Kristen Knapp, a spokeswoman for the Florida Health Care Association, an industry group, said nursing homes “fully support more transparent reporting.” But she said the current definition of neglect is “vague and creates confusion about what should be reported.”</p> <p>Florida has 686 licensed nursing homes that include 83,910 beds, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.</p> <p>The report was conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, which reviewed Medicare emergency-room claims involving treatment provided to nursing home residents in 2016.</p> <p>Only claims from patients who were transported to hospitals from nursing homes were reviewed. Additionally, only claims stemming from high-risk diagnosis codes, such as treatment for lacerations, fractures, poisoning and gangrene were included in the overview.</p> <p>More than 37,600 high-risk claims were included in the initial review. Auditors then selected a random sample of 256 claims from eight states to look at further details and conduct field work. That work included visits to the states between 2016 and 2018.</p> <p>Auditors reviewed 12 inpatient claims and 20 outpatient claims from each state.</p> <p>Of the 256 sampled claims, 51 were the result of incidents of potential abuse or neglect that were reportable to Medicare survey agencies. In Florida, that agency is the Agency for Health Care Administration.</p> <p>Using the findings, auditors estimated that 7,831 of the 37,607 high-risk claims were the result of incidents of potential abuse or neglect.</p> <p>“Although the estimated high-risk claims involve only a small portion of Medicare beneficiaries residing in SNFs (skilled nursing facilities) in 2016, abuse and neglect should never occur,” the report said.</p> <p>The report recommends that federal agencies take action to ensure that incidents of potential abuse or neglect of Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes are identified and reported.</p> <p>The audit recommends that state agencies improve training for staff of nursing facilities on how to identify and report incidents of potential abuse or neglect.</p> <p>The audit also recommends that survey agencies record and track all incidents of potential abuse or neglect in nursing homes, as well as referrals made to local law enforcement and other agencies.</p> <p>Though the new report doesn’t contain state-specific data, the Office of Inspector General released an alert in 2017 that gave a state-specific glimpse of the 2016 claims. The alert came after preliminary findings of an audit of emergency-room claims showed that 134 beneficiaries may have been victims of neglect or abuse. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402457" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/bill-would-allow-over-the-counter-meds-in-vending-machines" title="Bill would allow over-the-counter meds in vending machines" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bill would allow over-the-counter meds in vending machines</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maine could allow the sale of non-prescription drugs in vending machines under a bill sitting on the Democratic governor's desk.</p><p>Supporters hope the bill passed Monday will allow the sale of medications, including the emergency contraception pill known as brand name Plan B.</p><p>The bill calls for the state pharmacy board to adopt regulations to allow a pharmacy to seek a license to sell or distribute nonprescription drugs through a vending machine.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/citizens-insurance-grapples-with-lawsuits" title="Citizens insurance grapples with lawsuits" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Citizens insurance grapples with lawsuits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers this spring approved a plan to overhaul the controversial insurance practice known as “assignment of benefits” --- and put new restrictions on lawsuits against insurers.</p><p>But the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. will continue grappling with thousands of lawsuits, including many stemming from disputes about claims from Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to numbers detailed Wednesday.</p><p>As of April 30, Citizens faced 14,091 pending lawsuits, a nearly 14 percent increase from the 12,363 cases pending a year earlier. During the first four months of 2019, the insurer averaged 833 new lawsuits a month. That was down 22 percent from the same period in 2018, which was in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/scientists-develop-potential-alzheimers-vaccine-successfully-treat-mice" title="Scientists develop potential Alzheimer's vaccine, successfully treat mice" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mice were successfully treated with a promising Alzheimer's vaccine developed by scientists at the University of New Mexico." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scientists develop potential Alzheimer's vaccine, successfully treat mice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A team of researchers at the University of New Mexico is developing a new vaccine that they hope will be able to prevent Alzheimer's disease in humans after seeing promising results in tests with mice.</p><p>Alzheimer's is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects memory functioning and is characterized by cognitive decline. There are currently 43 million Alzheimer's sufferers worldwide, and instances are on the rise.</p><p>The research is being done in the lab of Kirin Bashkar, Ph.D. and associate professor in UNM’s Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology. Bashkar told KRQE-TV that he saw the lack of an Alzheimer's cure as a challenge and began seriously pursuing the development of a treatment in 2013.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a 