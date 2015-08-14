< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412506010" data-article-version="1.0">Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412506010" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/maine-becomes-8th-state-to-legalize-assisted-suicide-1" data-title="Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/maine-becomes-8th-state-to-legalize-assisted-suicide-1" addthis:title="Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412506010.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412506010");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412506010-379571158"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412506010-379571158" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/maine-becomes-8th-state-to-legalize-assisted-suicide-1">MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412506010" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUGUSTA, Maine (AP)</strong> - Maine legalized medically assisted suicide on Wednesday, becoming the eighth state to allow terminally ill people to end their lives with prescribed medication.</p> <p>Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who had previously said she was unsure about the bill, signed it in her office.</p> <p>"It is my hope that this law, while respecting the right to personal liberty, will be used sparingly," said Mills.</p> <p>Oregon was the first state to legalize such assistance, in 1997, and it took over a decade for the next state, Washington, to follow suit. While still controversial, assisted suicide legislation is winning increasing acceptance in the United States, and this year at least 18 states considered such measures.</p> <p>Maine's measure will allow doctors to prescribe a fatal dose of medication to terminally ill people. It declares that obtaining or administering life-ending medication is not suicide under state law, thereby legalizing the practice often called medically assisted suicide.</p> <p>The proposal had failed once in a statewide referendum and at least seven previous times in the Legislature. The current measure passed by just one vote in the House and a slim margin in the Senate.</p> <p>The signing Wednesday was a relief to Mainers such as Staci Fowler, 47, who's taken on the fight for such laws in honor of her late friend Rebecca VanWormer.</p> <hr /> <p><u><strong>READ MORE U.S. AND WORLD NEWS:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li>Tiny horse thought to be stolen from South Carolina farm found dead</li> <li>Indiana man arrested after allegedly trying to take little girl from apartment</li> <li>Texas border town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn: 'Here we will no longer murder'</li> <li>Target now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items</li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-governor-signs-controversial-save-chick-fil-a-bill-into-law">Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law</a></li> </ul> <hr /> <p>VanWormer, whose breast cancer spread to her bones, had pushed for such a bill in 2015 - two years before she died in 2017.</p> <p>"This is what she wanted," said Fowler, an educational consultant in Gardiner. "And now everybody has the option that she didn't have."</p> <p>Maine joins seven other states and Washington, D.C., that have similar laws, according to the Death With Dignity National Center and the Death With Dignity Political Fund. The states are: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and New Jersey, whose governor signed the legislation earlier this year.</p> <p>Montana doesn't have a specific law on the books, but the state Supreme Court ruled in 2009 that doctors could use a patient's request for life-ending medication as a defense against criminal charges.</p> <p>Maine's population has the oldest median age, and, as in other states, the proposal has exposed divisions that defied party lines.</p> <p>Supporters, including Democrats and a small group of Republicans who say the legislation is in line with the rugged state's tradition of individualism, say the terminally ill should have the right to choose how their lives end.</p> <p>The governor said she believes the law should protect such rights, while also spelling out protections for those "unable to articulate their informed choices."</p> <p>She issued an executive order Wednesday calling for the state to swiftly put the law's protections into place and analyze the law's impact.</p> <p>Opponents, meanwhile, have said any assisted suicide legislation puts the terminally ill and individuals with disabilities in danger of abuse, coercion and mistakes. Such groups argue that doctors can be wrong and that government is devaluing life by "turning suicide into a medical option."</p> <p>"Do you think the insurance companies will do the right thing or the cheap thing?" said Teresa McCann-Tumidajski, executive director of the Maine Right to Life Committee. "The so-called safeguards are there for the physicians, insurance carriers and lawyers. Not the patient."</p> <p>As more states slowly pass similar laws, critics nationwide argue that government should simply never wade into such issues.</p> <p>"Assisted suicide is a dangerous public policy that puts the most vulnerable people in society at risk for abuse, coercion and mistakes," said Matt Valliere, Executive Director of Patients Rights Action Fund, an advocacy group. "It also provides profit-driven insurance companies perverse incentives to offer a quick death, rather than costly continuing quality care."</p> <p>The law's Democratic sponsor said the latest language addresses criticism of past efforts that have failed in Maine.</p> <p>The legislation defines "terminal disease" as one that is incurable and will likely end in death within six months.</p> <p>The law requires a second opinion by a consulting physician, along with one written and two verbal requests. More Health Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Tips_for_traveling_with_a_child_with_aut_0_7390070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Tips_for_traveling_with_a_child_with_aut_0_7390070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Tips_for_traveling_with_a_child_with_aut_0_7390070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Tips_for_traveling_with_a_child_with_aut_0_7390070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Tips_for_traveling_with_a_child_with_aut_0_7390070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tips for traveling with a child with autism" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Travel tips for parents of children with autism spectrum disorder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three-year-old Nigel Odom has come a long way since he was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder when he was 12-months old.</p><p>He now plays happily with his 5-year-old big sister Sidney and is thriving in Marcus Autism Center's preschool, where he's building his social skills.</p><p>"He is now dubbed the mayor of the preschool, and is super social, talkative, a happy little kid," his mother Jenny Odom says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/bill-would-allow-over-the-counter-meds-in-vending-machines" title="Bill would allow over-the-counter meds in vending machines" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" title="977266792_1560447298615-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wesley-chapel-family-surprised-to-see-bobcat-in-their-backyard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Bobcat_scopes_out_Pasco_neighborhood_0_7393376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bobcat_scopes_out_Pasco_neighborhood_0_20190613152656-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wesley Chapel family surprised to see bobcat in their backyard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-to-open-thursday-at-universal-orlando-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Universal Orlando Resort_hagrid 1_061219_1560358145836.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' opens at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-spotted-swimming-near-shoreline-at-pensacola-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: Featured Videos Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/us-blames-iran-for-attacks-on-2-tankers-near-persian-gulf-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;State&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pompeo&#x20;testifies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;before&#x20;Senate&#x20;Foreign&#x20;Relations&#x20;Committee&#x20;July&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/put-down-the-worlds-best-dad-mug-heres-what-dad-really-wants-for-fathers-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clayton&#x20;Kershaw&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Dodgers&#x20;plays&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;children&#x20;Charlie&#x20;and&#x20;Cali&#x20;on&#x20;Fathers&#x20;Day&#x20;before&#x20;playing&#x20;the&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Giants&#x20;at&#x20;Dodger&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;McCoy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/tiny-horse-thought-to-be-stolen-from-south-carolina-farm-found-dead" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Kate&#x20;Fowler&#x20;Nichols" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tiny horse thought to be stolen from South Carolina farm found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-baby-shark-live-to-tour-100-north-american-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nickelodeon" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 