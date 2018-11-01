Black Licorice Twizzlers to blame for his heart disease, man claims in lawsuit

- A Manhattan man’s weekly black licorice fix gave him heart disease, the sweet-toothed 73-year-old claims in a new lawsuit that blames the Hershey Company for making the irresistible treats.

David Goldberg is a “healthy individual who is not obese” and “has never had any heart conditions,” he says in Manhattan Supreme Court papers.

But he’s got a weakness for black licorice-flavored Twizzlers, “consuming at least one standard size bag per week” of the twisty-chewy ropes for “years,” he admits in the suit.

The one-pound bags contained no warnings “that consumption of the black licorice product can lead to heart conditions” so Goldberg munched away.

