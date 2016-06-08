< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <section id="story417528861" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417528861" data-article-version="1.0">Having too many sugary drinks linked to higher cancer risk</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-417528861" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Having too many sugary drinks linked to higher cancer risk&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/having-too-many-sugary-drinks-linked-to-higher-cancer-risk" data-title="Having too many sugary drinks linked to higher cancer risk" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/having-too-many-sugary-drinks-linked-to-higher-cancer-risk" addthis:title="Having too many sugary drinks linked to higher cancer risk">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> drinks linked to higher cancer risk"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417528861.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417528861");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417528861-314458884"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/08/soda-can_1465437372733_1414725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/08/soda-can_1465437372733_1414725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/08/soda-can_1465437372733_1414725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/08/soda-can_1465437372733_1414725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/06/08/soda-can_1465437372733_1414725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417528861-314458884" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> 11 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417528861" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Sugary drinks aren’t just bad for your waistline — they may also lead to an increase risk of cancer, <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/having-too-many-sugary-drinks-linked-to-higher-cancer-risk">a new study has found</a></strong>.</p> <p>Researchers in France found that downing a small glass of 100 percent fruit juice or soda — about 3.3 ounces worth — a day was linked to an 18 percent increased risk of cancer and a 22 percent increase in breast cancer.</p> <p>The study, published Wednesday in the BMJ medical journal, examined more than 100,000 adults with an average age of 42 over a period of nine years. Seventy-nine percent of participants were women.</p> <p>Ninety-seven sugary drinks and 12 artificially sweetened beverages, including soda, sports drinks, energy drinks and 100 percent fruit juices with no added sugar, were tracked.</p> <p>The participants filled out at least two 24-hour online validated dietary questionnaires, which calculated their daily consumption of sugary beverages.</p> <p>During the follow-up period, researchers measured the daily intakes of sugary drinks against those of diet beverages and compared them to cancer cases in participants’ medical records.</p> <p>Nearly 2,200 cases of cancer were diagnosed, with the average age at diagnosis being 59.</p> <p>The study stops short concluding that sugar is the cause of cancer, though the authors suggested limiting your daily intake of sugary drinks isn’t a bad idea.</p> <p>“As usual with nutrition, the idea is not to avoid foods, just to balance the intake,” Dr. Mathilde Touvier, who led the study, told the Guardian. “The recommendation from several public health agencies is to consume less than one drink per day. If you consume from time to time a sugary drink it won’t be a problem, but if you drink at least one glass a day it can raise the risk of several diseases – here, maybe cancer, but also with a high level of evidence, cardiometabolic diseases.”</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/having-too-many-sugary-drinks-linked-to-higher-cancer-risk">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Health Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac_arrest_deaths_often_preceded_by__0_7511935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac_arrest_deaths_often_preceded_by__0_7511935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac_arrest_deaths_often_preceded_by__0_7511935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac_arrest_deaths_often_preceded_by__0_7511935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac_arrest_deaths_often_preceded_by__0_7511935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new study published in JAMA Cardiology found a strong association between sudden cardiac death and cases of prior undiagnosed heart attacks." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Many who have died of cardiac arrest may have had undetected heart attacks, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Not all heart attacks are the same — some of them are characterized as silent, meaning they can occur with atypical symptoms or no symptoms at all, and new research reveals a strong association between these silent heart attacks and sudden cardiac death .</p><p>In other words, many people who have died of sudden cardiac arrest may have had an undiagnosed or unnoticed heart attack at some point earlier in their life.</p><p>Sudden cardiac arrest, not to be confused with a heart attack, refers to the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness that most typically results from an electrical disturbance in the heart that causes it to stop pumping blood to the rest of the body. If not caught and reversed with a defibrillator within minutes of onset, death will occur.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/eat-more-hummus-chickpeas-used-in-popular-snack-are-good-for-earths-soil-report-says" title="Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth's soil, report says" data-articleId="417447911" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Eat_more_hummus__Chickpeas_used_in_popul_0_7511933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Eat_more_hummus__Chickpeas_used_in_popul_0_7511933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Eat_more_hummus__Chickpeas_used_in_popul_0_7511933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Eat_more_hummus__Chickpeas_used_in_popul_0_7511933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Eat_more_hummus__Chickpeas_used_in_popul_0_7511933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An ingredient in hummus has been found to be good for Earth’s soil, a report said Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth's soil, report says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An ingredient in hummus has been found to be good for Earth’s soil, a report said Wednesday. </p><p>Hummus is a thick, creamy paste or spread that is made with pureed chickpeas and sesame seeds, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and spices. </p><p>Chickpeas, part of a subcategory of legumes called pulses, are what is good for soil, NPR reported . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/fda-warns-dog-owners-about-xylitol-sweetener-found-in-human-food-dental-products-can-be-deadly" title="FDA warns dog owners about xylitol sweetener found in human food, dental products can be deadly" data-articleId="417447983" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Oscar Flores." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Big Tech: Social media summit will snub Google, Facebook and Twitter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigating-deadly-home-invasion-in-marion-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/suspects%20home_1562865234309.png_7515190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suspects home_1562865234309.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 suspect arrested in deadly home invasion in Marion County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/armed-pastor-holds-tampa-church-burglary-suspect-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrived-he-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/pastor%20and%20broken%20window_1562838706953.jpg_7514539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pastor and broken window_1562838706953.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida officer fatally shoots man holding knife on disabled veteran in wheelchair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/olive-garden-patron-captures-picture-of-groundhog-enjoying-breadstick" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/groundhog%20for%20web_1562863885301.png_7515172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tiffany&#x20;Holt" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Olive Garden patron captures picture of groundhog enjoying breadstick</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/brooks-running-selling-limited-edition-american-flag-shoe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/brooks%20shows_1562861932974.png_7515207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Running" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brooks Running selling limited-edition American flag shoe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-soccer-club-acquires-midfielder-robinho-from-columbus-crew" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City Soccer Club acquires midfielder Robinho from Columbus Crew SC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/couple-hosts-maga-themed-wedding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/maga%20wedding%20for%20web_1562860652292.png_7514993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Audra&#x20;Johnson" /> </div> <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> 