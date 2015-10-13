< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410405925" data-article-version="1.0">Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410405925" data-article-version="1.0">Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410405925" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/drugs-make-headway-against-lung-breast-prostate-cancers-1" data-title="Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/drugs-make-headway-against-lung-breast-prostate-cancers-1" addthis:title="Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410405925.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410405925");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410405925-36454389"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410405925-36454389" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/13/Breast_cancer_screening_0_352855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/drugs-make-headway-against-lung-breast-prostate-cancers-1">MARILYNN MARCHIONE, AP Chief Medical Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 03:20PM EDT</span></p> <p <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/massachusetts-police-k-9-adopted-after-losing-leg-job-to-cancer"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/mspca_blue%20k9%201_053019_1559245546411.jpg_7331711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>K-9 adopted after losing leg, job to cancer</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/alex-trebek-shares-mind-boggling-pancreatic-cancer-update"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' cancer update</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/how-a-woman-s-pet-dog-helped-detect-her-cancer-3-different-times"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>How a woman's pet dog helped detect her cancer</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/brave-one-year-old-proudly-rings-hospital-s-cancer-free-bell"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/15/ZoeyCMS_1557946681513_7265914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Toddler rings hospital 'cancer free' bell</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Newer drugs are substantially improving the chances of survival for some people with hard-to-treat forms of lung, breast and prostate cancer, doctors reported at the world's largest cancer conference.</p> <p>Among those who have benefited is Roszell Mack Jr., who at age 87 is still able to work at a Lexington, Kentucky, horse farm, nine years after being diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread to his bones and lymph nodes.</p> <p>"I go in every day, I'm the first one there," said Mack, who helped test Merck's Keytruda, a therapy that helps the immune system identify and fight cancer. "I'm feeling well and I have a good quality of life."</p> <p>The downside: Many of these drugs cost $100,000 or more a year, although what patients pay out of pocket varies depending on insurance, income and other criteria.</p> <p>The results were featured Saturday and Sunday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago and some were published by the New England Journal of Medicine. Companies that make the drugs sponsored the studies, and some study leaders have financial ties.</p> <p>Here are some highlights:</p> <p><strong>LUNG CANCER</strong></p> <p>Immunotherapy drugs such as Keytruda have transformed the treatment of many types of cancer, but they're still fairly new and don't help most patients. The longest study yet of Keytruda in patients with advanced lung cancer found that 23% of those who got the drug as part of their initial therapy survived at least five years, whereas 16% of those who tried other treatments first did.</p> <p>In the past, only about 5% of such patients lived that long.</p> <p>"I'm a big believer that it's not just about duration of life, quality of life is important," said Dr. Leora Horn, of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She enrolled Mack in the 550-person study.</p> <p>Mack said he had manageable side effects - mostly some awful itching - after starting on Keytruda four years ago. He went off it last winter and scans showed no active cancer; he and his doctor hope it's in remission.</p> <p>Last year, a smaller study reported five-year survival rates of 16% for similar patients given another immunotherapy, Opdivo.</p> <p>"From both studies we're getting a similar message: When these drugs work, they can have a really durable effect," Horn said.</p> <p><strong>BREAST CANCER</strong></p> <p>The risk of this rises with age, but about 48,000 cases each year in the U.S. are in women under age 50. About 70% are "hormone-positive, HER2-negative" - that is, the cancer's growth is fueled by estrogen or progesterone and not by the gene that the drug Herceptin targets.</p> <p>In a study of 672 women with such cancers that had spread or were very advanced, adding the Novartis drug Kisqali to the usual hormone blockers as initial therapy helped more than hormone therapy alone.</p> <p>After 3 1/2 years, 70% of women on Kisqali were alive, compared to 46% of the rest. Side effects were more common with Kisqali.</p> <p>This is the first time any treatment has boosted survival beyond what hormone blockers do for such patients.</p> <p><strong>PROSTATE</strong></p> <p>The options keep expanding for men with prostate cancer that has spread beyond the gland. Standard treatment is drugs that block the male hormone testosterone, which helps these cancers grow, plus chemotherapy or a newer drug called Zytiga.</p> <p>Now, two other drugs have proven able to extend survival when used like chemo or Zytiga in men who were getting usual hormone therapy and still being helped by it.</p> <p>One study tested Xtandi, sold by Pfizer and Astellas Pharma Inc., in 1,125 men, half of whom also were getting chemo. After three years, 80% of those given Xtandi plus standard treatments were alive, compared to 72% of men given the other treatments alone.</p> <p>The other study involved 1,052 men who were given hormone therapy with or without the Janssen drug Erleada. After two years, survival was 82% among those on Erleada and 74% among those who weren't.</p> <p>Men now have a choice of four drugs that give similar benefits, and no studies yet have compared them against each other, said Dr. Ethan Basch, a prostate specialist at the University of North Carolina's Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center who has no financial ties to any drugmakers.</p> <p>Cost and side effects may help patients decide, he said. Chemo can cause numbness and tingling in the hands and feet and may not be good for men with diabetes who already are at higher risk for this problem. Zytiga must be taken with a steroid; Xtandi and Erleada can cause falling and fainting.</p> <p>Chemo has more side effects but costs much less and requires only four to six intravenous treatments. The other three drugs are pills that cost more than $10,000 a month and are taken indefinitely.</p> <p>"I have patients who refuse to take these drugs because of cost," Basch said. "Patients have more choice, but it isn't clear more benefit is being provided" beyond what chemo gives, he said.</p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. </em></p> <p>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/i-got-back-up-87-times-woman-recovers-from-86-skin-cancer-surgeries-sends-message-of-hope">'I got back up 87 times': Woman recovers from 86 skin cancer surgeries, sends message of hope</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/multiracial-girl-and-boy-3-and-8-desperately-seeking-rare-live-saving-transplant-matches">Multiracial girl and boy, 3 and 8, desperately seeking rare, life-saving transplant matches</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/pet-hedgehogs-possible-cause-of-recent-salmonella-outbreak-says-cdc">Pet hedgehogs possible cause of recent salmonella outbreak, says CDC</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Health Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/_I_got_back_up_87_times___Woman_recovers_0_7341354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/_I_got_back_up_87_times___Woman_recovers_0_7341354_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/_I_got_back_up_87_times___Woman_recovers_0_7341354_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/_I_got_back_up_87_times___Woman_recovers_0_7341354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/_I_got_back_up_87_times___Woman_recovers_0_7341354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tennessee woman, who is also a college basketball coach, championed over 86 skin cancer removal procedures, saying that although she was knocked down 86 times, “I got back up 87 times." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'I got back up 87 times': Woman recovers from 86 skin cancer surgeries, sends message of hope</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tennessee woman, who is also a college basketball coach, championed over 86 skin cancer removal procedures, saying that although she was knocked down 86 times, “I got back up 87 times.” </p><p>Lisa Pace, 43, of Knoxville, has battled skin cancer for around 20 years. She said she has not had a skin cancer removed in several months, adding that “these are my cancer-free months.” </p><p>“I do personal skin checks every morning. I am very diligent about getting to my dermatologist if I notice something new,” Pace said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/multiracial-girl-and-boy-3-and-8-desperately-seeking-rare-live-saving-transplant-matches" title="Multiracial girl and boy, 3 and 8, desperately seeking rare, life-saving transplant matches" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/matches_1559353374216_7340851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/matches_1559353374216_7340851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/matches_1559353374216_7340851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/matches_1559353374216_7340851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/matches_1559353374216_7340851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some patients can have a harder time finding that perfect match than others, depending on their ancestry and ethnic background." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Multiracial girl and boy, 3 and 8, desperately seeking rare, life-saving transplant matches</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Experts say the cure for blood cancers like leukemia lies in finding a perfect donor match and a successful transplant. But some patients can have a harder time finding that perfect match than others, depending on their ancestry and ethnic background.</p><p>Ailani Myers is a 3-year-old girl who loves princesses, mermaids and the color pink.</p><p>While visiting family earlier this year in Texas, her mother, Princecine Johnson, took her to a clinic after noticing some blood spots under her skin. Further tests confirmed she had developed an aggressive form of leukemia, shortly before her third birthday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/pet-hedgehogs-possible-cause-of-recent-salmonella-outbreak-says-cdc" title="Pet hedgehogs possible cause of recent salmonella outbreak, says CDC" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/31/GettyImages-464373891_1559336015315_7338494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/31/GettyImages-464373891_1559336015315_7338494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/31/GettyImages-464373891_1559336015315_7338494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/31/GettyImages-464373891_1559336015315_7338494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/31/GettyImages-464373891_1559336015315_7338494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pet hedgehogs possible cause of recent salmonella outbreak, says CDC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Centers for Disease Control is warning people to wash their hands after handling hedgehogs and their habitats as the pets have been linked to a recent outbreak of salmonella.</p><p>According to the CDC, 27 people in 17 states have reported being infected with salmonella typhimurium. Two were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. One case was reported in Texas.</p><p>18 out of 20 ill people interviewed reported contact with a hedgehog, and the outbreak strain was found in samples taken from 10 hedgehogs in Minnesota, including five from the homes of ill patients.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span 