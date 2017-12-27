Control over video games or controlled by video games?

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Dec 27 2017 12:58AM EST

Video Posted: Dec 27 2017 01:33PM EST

Updated: Dec 27 2017 01:38PM EST

Instances of addiction to playing video games are on the rise to such a degree that the World Health Organization is adding "gaming disorder" to its international classification of diseases in 2018.

The disorder is characterized by persistent video game playing that takes precedence over other life interests and activities.

Health care employees and doctors can now diagnose patients with the condition.

Doctors say video games can be a way of improving hand-eye coordination and relieving stress, but gaming becomes a problem when it starts taking control of the player.

