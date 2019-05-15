< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. AdventHealth reports 700 percent increase in chickenpox cases
Posted May 15 2019 04:12PM EDT
Video Posted May 15 2019 07:08PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 06:03AM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=AdventHealth reports 700 percent increase in chickenpox cases&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/adventhealth-reports-700-percent-increase-in-chickenpox-cases" data-title="AdventHealth reports 700 percent increase in chickenpox cases" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/adventhealth-reports-700-percent-increase-in-chickenpox-cases" addthis:title="AdventHealth reports 700 percent increase in chickenpox cases"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407056935.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li 15 2019 07:08PM Related Headlines
How to spot chickenpox symptoms
Unvaccinated teen sues over ban, gets chickenpox
Kentucky governor exposed his 9 kids to chickenpox src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Unvaccinated teen sues over ban, gets chickenpox</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/kentucky-governor-says-he-intentionally-exposed-his-9-kids-to-chickenpox"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_kentucky%20governor%20matt%20bevin_032419_1553446690856.png_6936410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Kentucky governor exposed his 9 kids to chickenpox</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Central Florida clinics are seeing a 700 percent increase in chickenpox cases.</p><p>AdventHealth says that in the last two weeks, the number of chickenpox cases at AdventHealth Centra Care locations have increased 700 percent. They described this jump as startling.</p><p>Chickenpox is a very contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus. It reportedly causes a blister-like rash, itching, tiredness, and fever. The disease can be serious, especially in babies, adults, and people with weakend immune systems. It spreads easily through the air from infected people to others who have never had chickenpox or received the chickenpox vaccine. </p><p>Dr. Timothy Hendrix says in the last two weeks, he's seen seven times the number of cases of chickenpox diagnosed at his CentraCare clinics in Central Florida.That's a 7-hundred percent increase. </p><p>"It's not a common occurrence to see children or adults with chickenpox just because we're all vaccinated against it."</p><p>The Mayo Clinic classifies the virus as rare with less than 200,000 cases in the U.S. per year. The CDC says chickenpox infections went down 90 percent since the vaccine came out in the early 90s. </p><p>So why the sudden surge? </p><p>"This is a highly contagious virus," Dr. Hendrix said, adding that it is possibly coming from international tourists where the chickenpox vaccine isn't common. </p><p>But he says these new cases make him concerned for the number of children that are not getting their vaccines. </p><p>"Can get complications like infections and encephalitis which is a neurologic inflammation of the brain."</p><p>There are documented cases of families opting out of the chickenpox vaccines just like the measles shot and others. Just like those illnesses, Dr. Hendrix said a resurgence of this could be deadly. </p><p>AdventHealth says that the best way to prevent chickenpox is to get the chickenpox vaccine. However, some people who have been vaccinated can still get the disease. Most people who get the chickenpox are immune for life. It is not common to get it more than once, but for those who do, it is usually milder with fewer blisters and less fever.</p><p>If a person who is older than 12-years-old is infected with the chickenpox, AdventHealth advises that the person call a healthcare provider. They also say to watch out for the following symptoms:</p> <ul> <li>Fever that lasts longer than 4 days.</li> <li>Fever that rises above 102°F (38.9°C).</li> <li>Any areas of the rash or any part of the body becomes very red, warm, or tender, or begins leaking pus, since these symptoms may indicate a bacterial infection</li> <li>Extreme illness.</li> <li>Difficult waking up or confused demeanor.</li> <li>Stiff neck.</li> <li>Frequent vomiting.</li> <li>Difficulty breathing.</li> </ul> <p>Once someone has the chickenpox, AdventHealth says that it cannot be stopped. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402457" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/researchers-develop-smartphone-app-to-detect-ear-infections-at-home" title="Researchers develop smartphone app to detect ear infections at home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Smartphone_app_can_detect_ear_infections_0_7270972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Smartphone_app_can_detect_ear_infections_0_7270972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Smartphone_app_can_detect_ear_infections_0_7270972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Smartphone_app_can_detect_ear_infections_0_7270972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Smartphone_app_can_detect_ear_infections_0_7270972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Researchers have created a way for a smartphone to "hear" a warning sign of ear infections — fluid buildup behind the eardrum." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Researchers develop smartphone app to detect ear infections at home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Researchers have created a way for a smartphone to "hear" a warning sign of ear infections — fluid buildup behind the eardrum.</p><p>If it pans out, parents might one day check their tots' ears at home simply using a phone app and "stuff you have around the house — paper, tape and scissors," said one of the lead researchers, Dr. Sharat Raju of the University of Washington.</p><p>Ear infections are one of the most common reasons for pediatrician visits. Even if there's no infection, fluid that builds up in the middle ear still can be painful and sometimes can muffle hearing enough to affect speech development.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/how-to-spot-chickenpox-symptoms" title="How to spot chickenpox symptoms" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/Spike_in_chickenpox_cases_0_7269639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/Spike_in_chickenpox_cases_0_7269639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/Spike_in_chickenpox_cases_0_7269639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/Spike_in_chickenpox_cases_0_7269639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/Spike_in_chickenpox_cases_0_7269639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to spot chickenpox symptoms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 07:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Central Florida clinics are seeing a 700 percent increase in chickenpox cases. AdventHealth says that in the last two weeks, the number of chickenpox cases at AdventHealth Centra Care locations have increased 700 percent. They described this jump as startling.</p><p>"It's not a common occurrence to see children or adults with chickenpox just because we're all vaccinated against it,” said CentraCare Medical Director Dr. Tim Hendrix.</p><p>According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chickenpox cases in the United States have plummeted by about 90 percent since the vaccine became common in the mid-90’s. The Mayo Clinic now classifies the illness as ‘Rare’ with less than 200,000 American cases per year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/alabama-governor-signs-strictest-abortion-ban-in-the-us" title="Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Alabama_passes_strictest_abortion_law_in_0_7269377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Alabama_passes_strictest_abortion_law_in_0_7269377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Alabama_passes_strictest_abortion_law_in_0_7269377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Alabama_passes_strictest_abortion_law_in_0_7269377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Alabama_passes_strictest_abortion_law_in_0_7269377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alabama passes strictest abortion law in the US" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Alabama's Republican governor signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation Wednesday, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.</p><p>"To the bill's many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians' deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God," Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.</p><p>The bill's sponsors want to give conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court a chance to gut abortion rights nationwide, but Democrats and abortion rights advocates criticized the bill as a slap in the face to women voters.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-couple-s-fishing-trip-ruined-by-massive-love-bug-invasion" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Dana&#x20;Hayes&#x20;Erickson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida couple's fishing trip ruined by massive lovebug invasion</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/florida-couple-s-fishing-trip-ruined-by-massive-love-bug-invasion" data-title="Couple's fishing trip ruined by lovebug invasion" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/florida-couple-s-fishing-trip-ruined-by-massive-love-bug-invasion" addthis:title="Couple's fishing trip ruined by lovebug invasion" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mold-discovered-at-flagler-county-sheriff-s-office" > <h3>Mold discovered at Flagler County Sheriff's Office</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/mold-discovered-at-flagler-county-sheriff-s-office" data-title="Mold discovered at Flagler County Sheriff's Office" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/mold-discovered-at-flagler-county-sheriff-s-office" addthis:title="Mold discovered at Flagler County Sheriff's Office" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-may-create-registry-for-solicitors-of-prostitution" > <h3>Florida may create registry for solicitors of prostitution</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-may-create-registry-for-solicitors-of-prostitution" data-title="Fla. may create prostitution-solicitor registry" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-may-create-registry-for-solicitors-of-prostitution" addthis:title="Fla. may create prostitution-solicitor registry" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/study-identifies-small-used-cars-as-the-most-deadly-to-drive" > <h3>Study identifies small used cars as the most deadly to drive</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/study-identifies-small-used-cars-as-the-most-deadly-to-drive" data-title="Study: Small cars most deadly to drive" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/study-identifies-small-used-cars-as-the-most-deadly-to-drive" addthis:title="Study: Small cars most deadly to drive" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/orange-county-deputies-cracking-down-on-drivers-who-speed-past-school-buses" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;File&#x20;photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orange County deputies cracking down on drivers who speed past school buses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-man-jailed-for-spitting-on-and-threatening-jewish-groups" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man jailed for spitting on and threatening Jewish groups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-couple-s-fishing-trip-ruined-by-massive-love-bug-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/lovebugs%20video%20for%20web_1558005714891.png_7272765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Dana&#x20;Hayes&#x20;Erickson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida couple's fishing trip ruined by massive lovebug invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/governor-ron-desantis-calls-for-pre-k-improvements" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor Ron DeSantis calls for Pre-K improvements</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/mayor-bill-de-blasio-enters-2020-presidential-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;Mayor&#x20;Bill&#x20;de&#x20;Blasio&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;morning&#x20;program&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Good&#x20;Day&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;FILE&#x2c;&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Bill de Blasio enters 2020 