The state is considering changes to rules surrounding who can provide Medicaid behavioral-health services, with the changes possibly increasing access to mental-health providers in places such as schools.

Ben Browning, an executive at the Florida Association of Community Health Centers, said the proposed rules would make clear that clinical social workers and psychologists can deliver and --- be reimbursed for --- individual and group mental-health therapy sessions. Browning said current rules are ambiguous about whether providers can bill Medicaid for those sessions.

Browning said the proposed changes mean clinical social workers and psychologists could be used to provide mental-health services in schools on an individual basis or in group settings. The proposed changes are contained in a rule that lays out regulations about Medicaid coverage for behavioral-health services for people who are not in the Medicaid managed-care program. It was one of several rules discussed during a brief workshop Friday at the state Agency for Health Care Administration.